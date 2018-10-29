Businessman, accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old French girl, evading arrest, says Delhi Police

New Delhi: A 56-year-old Delhi businessman is evading arrest after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenage French girl staying in his house as part of a student exchange programme, police said Monday.

Devesh Srivastava, joint commissioner of police (Southern range), said the accused has been absconding since the complaint was filed on October 23 at the Neb Sarai police station in south Delhi.

He said that the alleged incident happened on October 18 at the businessman's residence in Neb Sarai.

The 16-year-old French girl had met the businessman's daughter in France through a student exchange programme earlier this year. When she came here in October, she stayed with the Indian student's family, Srivastava said.

On October 18, the Indian student's father allegedly touched her inappropriately when she was packing her bags, he said. Subsequently, the man allegedly assaulted her sexually, according to the complaint.

The next day, the French girl narrated the alleged incident to her fellow students and teachers following which they approached police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections of IPC and POCSO (Prevention of Children From Sexual Offences) Act, the officer added.