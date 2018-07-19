You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Bus falls in gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri killing 14, 17 hurt; Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of dead, Rs 50,000 to injured

India Press Trust of India Jul 19, 2018 20:50:22 IST

New Tehri: An Uttarakhand Roadways bus rolled down a 250-metre deep gorge around 15 kilometre from Chamba in Tehri district early killing fourteen persons, including two women, and injuring seventeen others, officials said.

The ill-fated bus was on way to Haridwar from Bhatwari when it met with the accident, the second such tragedy in the hill state this month.

A bus had fallen into a gorge in Pauri-Garhwal district earlier this month. News18

A bus had fallen into a gorge in Pauri-Garhwal district earlier this month. News18

The accident occurred near Kirgani on the Chamba-Uttarkashi highway at around 8.20 am on Thursday when the bus plunged into a 250-metre deep gorge killing thirteen persons on the spot and and leaving eighteen injured, Tehri District Magistrate Sonika said. One of the injured persons died at a hospital during treatment, she added.

There were 31 passengers, mostly locals, in the bus when the accident took place, she said. Seventeen of the injured were under treatment at different hospitals, officials said. Eleven people, who sustained serious injuries, were flown in choppers to AIIMS, Rishikesh, while the rest were under treatment at district hospital in Baurari and Masihi hospital, Chamba, they said.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed deep grief at the loss of lives in the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured. The chief minister also visited AIIMS, Rishikesh, to enquire about the injured persons admitted here and assured Director Ravikant of all support from the state government in their treatment.

He said the accident was sad and a magisterial inquiry had been ordered to ascertain what caused it. Earlier, police and SDRF teams along with senior officials were rushed to the spot to conduct rescue operations. Cabinet Ministers Yashpal Arya and Subodh Uniyal accompanied by Garhwal Commissioner Shailesh Bagoli and DIG Ajay Rautela also visited the spot. Earlier, on 1 July, as many as 48 people were killed near Dhumakot in neighbouring Pauri district when an overloaded bus fell into a gorge.


Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 20:50 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores