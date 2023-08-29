Bus conductor dies by suicide after department suspended him for halting bus to let two people offer Namaz in UP

A bus conductor employed with the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) reportedly died by suicide after the department suspended him for a controversial incident in which he halted a bus to allow two people offer Namaz.

The conductor, identified as Mohit Yadav, was discovered deceased on railway tracks near his in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri.

The controversial incident, occurred on June 3, 2023, saw Yadav facing suspension for allowing two passengers to perform Namaz on the road during a stop.

The bus, a part of the UPSRTC fleet en route from Kaushambi to Delhi, was brought to a brief halt near Rampur to accommodate the prayer request of these passengers.

This act incited opposition from fellow bus travelers, who protested against Yadav and the driver, KP Singh, for permitting religious observance.

Following the incident, both Yadav and Singh were suspended from their duties. Yadav’s emotional state took a toll as he grappled with the aftermath of his suspension.

Struggling with the financial repercussions of losing his job as a conductor at UPSRTC, Yadav’s mental health reportedly declined.

His distress deepened, and tragically, on the night of August 27, he went missing. The subsequent day, his lifeless body was discovered along the nearby railway tracks.

Allegations of suicide surfaced in connection with Yadav’s demise, with reports suggesting that his suspension, propelled by a viral social media video, had taken a severe toll on him.

The incident prompted calls for a thorough investigation, given that a proper inquiry into the matter was yet to take place. Neither Yadav nor Singh pursued an appeal against their suspensions.

The UPSRTC Employees Union voiced their dissent over the actions taken against Yadav and Singh by the authorities. They contended that the punishment handed to Yadav was disproportionate.

The Union pledged support for the grieving family if they chose to file a complaint.