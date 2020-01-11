Bus carrying 45 passengers catches fire after collision with truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj; 21 severely injured

Kannauj: At least 21 people sustained severe burn injuries in a fire that broke out after a bus collided with a truck near Uttar Pradesh's Chiloi village on Friday, police said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been controlled, they said.

There were around 45 passengers in the bus which was on its way to Jaipur from Farrukhabad, police said, adding that the accident took place under the Chhibramau police station area.

Kannauj: A bus carrying 50 passengers catches fire after collision with a truck on GT Road. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/aRdZC8ElhG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2020

Ravindra Kumar, District Magistrate, Kannauj: Around 43 people were travelling in the bus. 21 people injured in the accident have been shifted to hospital. Fire is under control now. Rescue operation still underway. https://t.co/4wzjTsATaH pic.twitter.com/PBrp8WeFPy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2020

Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General of Police, Kanpur said 21 people have been rescued and admitted to hospital and efforts are on to contact their family members.

The blaze has been controlled and rescue operations are on, Agarwal said. Uttar Pradesh director general of police, OP Singh said it appears that the diesel tank of the vehicle exploded under the impact of the collision.

Our first priority is to rescue the passengers safely and senior officers are present at the spot, the DGP said in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and asked the district magistrate and superintendent of police to ensure all possible medical assistance to the victims.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.