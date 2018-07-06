Burhan Wani death anniversary: Ajit Doval monitoring security in J&K, asks forces to ensure peaceful day

To stop mass protest rallies amid fears of more militant recruitment on the death anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani, the Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was killed on 8 July, 2016, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has instructed Jammu and Kashmir (currently under Governor's Rule) to ensure "peaceful day instead of chaos on the streets", in a security review meeting in Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, the summer capital of the state.

On the second death anniversary of Wani, whose killing had sparked mass street protests prompting hundreds to join the militancy in the Kashmir Valley, intelligence agencies have received reports that militants might carry out fresh recruitment in south Kashmir, particularly in the Tral area of Pulwama. Protesters might also hit the streets leading to violence and anarchy in the area, which has been at the forefront of an uprising against New Delhi.

"There was already a general threat against security forces. The recruitment hasn't increased of late; it is the same, an almost static figure. We have been anticipating some kind of threat on Wani's death anniversary. That is why there has been an increase in deployment in these areas," said Inspector-General Ravideep Sahi of the CRPF, "I think they are planning to doing something, but we are ready."

The violence in the Valley has left 210 people including 58 civilians, over 104 militants and 48 security forces personnel dead in the first six months this year. With the security forces restarting cordon and search operations, and militant recruitment continuing unabated, the spectacle of death is likely to set a new record this year.

While heading a crucial review meeting about security management and implementation of development programs and governance issues in Srinagar, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh firmly explained the focus of the Central government in next few months. "It is our firm resolve to bring peace, stability and prosperity through an honest, effective and efficient administration for the problems facing the state," Rajnath tweeted after the meeting, that was also attended by Doval and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

"Development and good governance had remained elusive for the common people of Jammu and Kashmir. We are committed to take all possible measures that will bring accountability, transparency and good governance in the system," he added, indicting the previous government backed by his BJP and headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

On Wednesday evening, the NSA and home secretary along with Governor NN Vohra's three advisors held a security review meeting that was attended by senior army, police and CRPF officials. The meeting deliberated on the militancy scenario in the Valley, the fresh recruitment and the state's preparedness ahead of Wani's death anniversary.

"The security situation is directly being monitored by the NSA from Delhi and he instructed us to be very cautious and ensure that large-scale protests and militant recruitment are prevented on 8 July. For that, we will be deploying more forces on this day in south Kashmir," said an security official who attended the meeting, on condition of anonymity.

The meeting took place in Srinagar at a time when the legislators of the Peoples Democratic Party are openly voicing their resentment against Mehbooba and resigning from the party one after another. As the Assembly is in suspended animation after the breakup of the PDP-BJP government, there are strong rumors in Srinagar that the BJP is likely to form the government along with the breakaway faction of the PDP.

The curious presence of the NSA in Kashmir has sparked rumours that the security agencies may be at work again to form a third bloc in the state — ahead of the state Assembly and General Election — that will be backed by the BJP. The NSA left Kashmir an hour after the home minister on Thursday. Omar Abdullah, former chief minister said this "trickle of one MLA every 24/36 hours is not purely random" and hinted that this is being "orchestrated". He said the "potential beneficiaries" of it are sitting in Delhi, alluding towards former Jammu and Kashmir ministers in Mehbooba's cabinet — Haseeb Drabu and Sajad Gani Lone.

"It is quite possible that the BJP will engineer a defection in the regional parties and push for the formation of the 'Third Front'. Lone has made his hatred for Abdullahs and Muftis known and he is the man 'Narendra Modi trusts', so he may be projected as the next chief minister of the state," Noor A Baba, dean of Social Sciences at the Central University of Kashmir said.

However, undermining the abilities of Drabu, who was humiliatingly thrown out of her cabinet by Mehbooba, will amount to doing injustice to understanding the complexities of the evolution of new political structures in the state.

"Drabu became close to the BJP during the tenure of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. He worked out the agenda for the PDP-BJP coalition and has already taken credit for writing the PDP's self-rule document. Although he was hated by most of his party members, there are some PDP legislators who admire him and are still close to him. You can never be sure which way the wind will blow in the coming months," Baba said.