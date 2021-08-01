Ansuiya, who hails from Badera village in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, has scored 599 out of 600 marks in her class 12 exam (99.8 per cent), with a best of five score being a perfect 100 percent

At a remote village in the backward Bundelkhand region, Rati Bai and her husband Laxmi Prasad are happy that their youngest daughter has cleared her class 12 exam but have little idea about her extraordinary feat.

Ansuiya, who hails from Badera village in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, has scored 599 out of 600 marks in her class 12 exam (99.8 per cent), with a best of five score being a perfect 100 percent, according to her CBSE result.

The 18-year-old humanities student scored 99 marks in Political Science and a perfect 100 in English, History, Geography, Painting and Hindi (additional elective subject), her result showed.

"My parents are happy but they do not realise how valuable this achievement of mine is. Parents in cities value it," Ansuiya, the first person from her family to have cleared class 12, told. Her parents and sister never went to school but her brothers studied till Class 8.

She could continue her studies despite the financial hardships because she got selected by a free residential school for economically underprivileged children named VidyaGyan in Bulandshahr district after Class 5. Ansuiya is now hoping to get an opportunity to study in a college if she gets a scholarship.

Anusiya's father works as a farm labourer and her mother is a homemaker; she's the youngest among seven siblings, according to Hindustan. Speaking about her future goals, the 17-year-old told the newspaper that she was in two minds over pursuing IAS or journalism, as both professions will allow her to work for the upliftment of the remote and poverty-ridden region she belongs to.

Speaking to News18 about the hardships she faced because of the pandemic, Anusiya said, said, "Online education was very difficult for me. In our area, we have long power cuts and patchy internet connections. I do not have a laptop. My school used to send study material on WhatsApp which I downloaded whenever I had a network and studied and re-studied it. My pre-boards had gone well, so I was confident about getting a good score but never thought will get 100 percent marks."

