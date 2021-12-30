Bullet train will pass through five Bihar cities, announcement expected soon
After the launch of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train in 2017 the people of Bihar were demanding for a similar high speed train in their state
Indian Railways is in full swing to launch the bullet train on the Varanasi-Howrah route. The bullet train will pass through many cities of Bihar and Jharkhand.
According to railway authorities, the high speed train will connect five cities of Bihar.
An official announcement is expected soon.
After the announcement of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project the demand for the same in Bihar was increasing. The proposed Varanasi-Howrah high speed rail corridor will be laid through the Varanasi-Patna-Bardhaman-Howrah route.
It is expected that this corridor will pass through Buxar, Arrah, Patna, Bihar Sharif and Nawada cities of Bihar.
The survey for the 760 kilometre Varanasi-Howrah high speed rail corridor was undertaken in October. Survey was also conducted in the Dhanbad section in Jharkhand.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited is planning the route for this upcoming project. The speed of the bullet train will be 350 km per hour, which will help to complete this long distance journey in a few hours.
Now it seems the demand for bullet train for Bihar will be fulfilled soon.
Indian Railways is also planning to start this high speed train service in various cities across the country.
The railway may also announce the bullet train from New Delhi to Patna in near future.
