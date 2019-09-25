Bulandshahr violence case: Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, accused of inciting mob that killed UP cop, released on bail

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Yogesh Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader, who is one of the main accused in the Bulandshahr mob violence case, reports said.

According to NDTV, Raj, then Bajrang Dal head for Bulandshahr district, was among those accused of inciting a mob of over 400 people to kill Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during the clashes which broke out over suspected cow slaughter.

His release comes a month after five accused of sedition in the Bulandshahr violence were released on bail on 25 August. They were welcomed with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram' by their supporters outside the district jail.

Inspector Subodh Kumar and a local youth were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr last year when a mob went on a rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter.

Forty-four people had been sent to jail after sedition charges were slapped on them for instigating violence in Chingravathi area of Bulandshahr on 3 December last year.

The violence had erupted in the city after carcasses of around 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police station. Locals had alleged the carcasses were of cows, slaughtered illegally.

With inputs from ANI