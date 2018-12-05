You are here:
'Bulandshahr burns but they don't care': Twitterati says Donald Trump better than Yogi Adityanath when it comes to indifference

India FP Staff Dec 05, 2018 13:03:59 IST

As uproar over the murders of Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr continues across the country, it was hard to miss Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath's silence on the issue. While Adityanath summoned top official and directed them to investigate the case of alleged cow slaughter, the chief minister stayed mum on the two murders. Meanwhile, Modi, who is extremely active on social media and doesn't miss a chance to chime on in every small thing, was busy making appearances at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding rather tweeting or issuing a statement on the Bulandshahr murders.

The incident has hit the BJP amid its election campaigns in Telangana and Rajasthan.

On Monday, Singh was shot dead by a mob which turned violent over an alleged case of cow slaughter near Chingrawati village, under the Siana police station limits. Singh was the station house officer (SHO) at the Siana police station. The mob, which was comprised of members of various Hindu groups and locals, brought an animal's remains to the police station and demanded action against the culprits. They also raised slogans against the police administration and blocked the Bulandshahr-Garh highway.

Incidentally, Adityanath, who has become one of the star campaigners this election for BJP, returned from Telangana to attend a sound and light show in Gorakhpur with Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh. On Tuesday, Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for Singh's family and proceeded to attend a kabaddi event in the same town, according to NDTV.

On Tuesday night, Adityanath ordered a thorough probe and directions were issued for strict action against those involved in the alleged cow slaughter in a meeting in Lucknow with chief secretary, DGP, principal secretary (home) and additional director general of police (intelligence). However, it was not clear whether any decision was taken to act against those responsible for murdering Singh and a 20-year-old youth.

Meanwhile, Modi attended the wedding reception of Priyanka and Nick in Delhi. The prime minister has also been actively tweeting about election campaigns in various states. Modi, however, is yet to make a mention of Singh's death. In fact, most prominent leaders of the BJP, except Uma Bharti and Uttar Pradesh minister OP Rajbhar, have also chosen to maintain a stoic silence on the incident.

The silence of the ruling party has not gone unnoticed by the Twitterati. People across the board, including politicians and journalists, are calling out the Uttar Pradesh administration over their inaction and apparent lax approach to the murders. However, there are also a few who are defending Adityanath's silence.

Here's what the Twitterati is saying:

Adityanath's supporters echoed the refrain of members of the party who defended the mob saying that the alleged cow carcass was planted there to incite members of the Hindu community, and that is what lead to the violence.


