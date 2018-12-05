'Bulandshahr burns but they don't care': Twitterati says Donald Trump better than Yogi Adityanath when it comes to indifference

As uproar over the murders of Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr continues across the country, it was hard to miss Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath's silence on the issue. While Adityanath summoned top official and directed them to investigate the case of alleged cow slaughter, the chief minister stayed mum on the two murders. Meanwhile, Modi, who is extremely active on social media and doesn't miss a chance to chime on in every small thing, was busy making appearances at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding rather tweeting or issuing a statement on the Bulandshahr murders.

The incident has hit the BJP amid its election campaigns in Telangana and Rajasthan.

On Monday, Singh was shot dead by a mob which turned violent over an alleged case of cow slaughter near Chingrawati village, under the Siana police station limits. Singh was the station house officer (SHO) at the Siana police station. The mob, which was comprised of members of various Hindu groups and locals, brought an animal's remains to the police station and demanded action against the culprits. They also raised slogans against the police administration and blocked the Bulandshahr-Garh highway.

Incidentally, Adityanath, who has become one of the star campaigners this election for BJP, returned from Telangana to attend a sound and light show in Gorakhpur with Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh. On Tuesday, Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for Singh's family and proceeded to attend a kabaddi event in the same town, according to NDTV.

On Tuesday night, Adityanath ordered a thorough probe and directions were issued for strict action against those involved in the alleged cow slaughter in a meeting in Lucknow with chief secretary, DGP, principal secretary (home) and additional director general of police (intelligence). However, it was not clear whether any decision was taken to act against those responsible for murdering Singh and a 20-year-old youth.

Meanwhile, Modi attended the wedding reception of Priyanka and Nick in Delhi. The prime minister has also been actively tweeting about election campaigns in various states. Modi, however, is yet to make a mention of Singh's death. In fact, most prominent leaders of the BJP, except Uma Bharti and Uttar Pradesh minister OP Rajbhar, have also chosen to maintain a stoic silence on the incident.

The silence of the ruling party has not gone unnoticed by the Twitterati. People across the board, including politicians and journalists, are calling out the Uttar Pradesh administration over their inaction and apparent lax approach to the murders. However, there are also a few who are defending Adityanath's silence.

Here's what the Twitterati is saying:

Communally provocative speeches being made by UP CM Adityanath have also created an atmosphere for the mobs to act with impunity. Firm action should be taken against those communal organisations who have brutally killed Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. https://t.co/rIB7RotB37 pic.twitter.com/UJuFwTYBYn — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 5, 2018

He was campaigning in Rajasthan, when a police officer was brutally murdered by a mob in his State. He rushed... to enjoy a sound and light show and a Kabbadi match in Gorakhpur. Ajay Singh Bisht - modern day Nero. #BulandshaharViolencehttps://t.co/LIoaXf5CBP — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) December 4, 2018

As Inspector #SubodhKumarSingh’s family cried for justice, the CM of Uttar Pradesh attended a sound and light show (& other such urgent events). https://t.co/dyY9quqTcu — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) December 4, 2018

press release of Yogi Adityanath’s meeting with senior officials on Bulandsheher violence, NOT A SINGLE WORD on Police officers death/Safety of Police, nothing about right wing groups indulge in violence, contrary it focuses on COW SLAUGHTER ⁦@ndtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/sklklHLSrf — Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Ndtv) December 5, 2018

Adityanath’s press statement on Bulandshahr hasn’t included one word of criticism against either the rampage by cow terrorists nor one word of sympathy for the slain cop. If you still have doubts where his sympathies truly lie. Even Trump had said *bad people on both sides*! — Rohit Pradhan (@Retributions) December 5, 2018

Bulandshahr burns, but they don’t care! UP CM Yogi Adityanath enjoys light and sound show, kabaddi eventhttps://t.co/pEC9UHTKqk — Harini Calamur (@calamur) December 5, 2018

While #Bulandshahr burned and Inspector #SubodhKumarSingh was killed in name of cow, This is what U.P CM Yogi Adityanath was upto last night, enjoying sound and light show in Gorakhpur with Chattisgarh CM Raman Singh. pic.twitter.com/BqVmfRzV3N — vijaita singh (@vijaita) December 4, 2018

In the mean While #Bulandshahr burned and Inspector #SubodhKumarSingh was killed in name of cow, This is what U.P CM Yogi Adityanath was upto last night, enjoying sound and light show in Gorakhpur with Chattisgarh CM Raman Singh. pic.twitter.com/PfsiSHH7ln pic.twitter.com/Na7hCCnOsA — Tariq Wani (@Tariq_wanii) December 5, 2018

@myogiadityanath @narendramodi whatever happened at Bulandsahar is a shameful https://t.co/QI6T5urdQe of UP watching and enjoying cultural show after the incident is height of https://t.co/dzYhSYxp6u shows the respect and care of UP CM Adityanath.He don't deserve to be a Yogi. — Garima Anand (@GarimaA77777253) December 4, 2018

Does anyone remember those days when Yogi Adityanath's ridiculous comments were downplayed saying,'oh he is just a fringe'...? Then before you know it, he became a CM of one of the largest states in India — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) December 4, 2018

Has Adityanath ever displayed compassion or empathy? His reactions to the Unnao case, the death of children in Gorakhpur, multiple cases of horrific rape and now not a word of comfort for the slain cop’s family- all just prove that he is heartless. And dangerously incompetent. — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) December 5, 2018

Exclusive picture of UP CM Yogi Adityanath sitting with #SubodhKumarSingh 's family and giving them his condolences and Narendra Modi with two representatives of farmers who marched in New Delhi against agrarian crisis. pic.twitter.com/M77UgReS1O — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) December 4, 2018

Adityanath's supporters echoed the refrain of members of the party who defended the mob saying that the alleged cow carcass was planted there to incite members of the Hindu community, and that is what lead to the violence.