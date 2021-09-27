Building rented out to construction workers collapses in Bengaluru, no one injured
The building came down around 11:45 am, and the visuals of the collapse have gone viral on social media
A three-storey building rented out to ''Namma Metro'' construction workers near the city''s Lakkasandra area, collapsed on Monday, police sources said.
No one was inside when the building came down, and no casualties have been reported, they said.
Around 25-30 labourers, mostly migrants, were reportedly living in the building, and no one was inside when it collapsed.
The building came down at about 11:45 am, and the visuals of the collapse have gone viral on social media.
#WATCH | Karnataka: A building collapsed in Bengaluru today, no casualties or injuries reported so far. Fire Department had evacuated the building before it collapsed. Officials rushed to the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/oWmUBsFm6E
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021
According to sources, a few minutes before the building crashed, plaster from walls and the ceiling was falling down, following which fire and emergency officials were informed.
Officials immediately arrived and cordoned off the area, and evacuated people living in and around the structure, minutes before it came crashing down.
According to sources, the building is said to be old and it had developed cracks several days ago. They accused the owner of negligence.
Police have registered an FIR against the building owner Suresh and investigation is on.
