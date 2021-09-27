India

Building rented out to construction workers collapses in Bengaluru, no one injured

The building came down around 11:45 am, and the visuals of the collapse have gone viral on social media

FP Staff September 27, 2021 19:18:15 IST
The building collapsed around 11.45am. News18.

A three-storey building rented out to ''Namma Metro'' construction workers near the city''s Lakkasandra area, collapsed on Monday, police sources said.

No one was inside when the building came down, and no casualties have been reported, they said.

Around 25-30 labourers, mostly migrants, were reportedly living in the building, and no one was inside when it collapsed.

The building came down at about 11:45 am, and the visuals of the collapse have gone viral on social media.

According to sources, a few minutes before the building crashed, plaster from walls and the ceiling was falling down, following which fire and emergency officials were informed.

Officials immediately arrived and cordoned off the area, and evacuated people living in and around the structure, minutes before it came crashing down.

According to sources, the building is said to be old and it had developed cracks several days ago. They accused the owner of negligence.

Police have registered an FIR against the building owner Suresh and investigation is on.

Updated Date: September 27, 2021 19:18:15 IST

