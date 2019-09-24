You are here:
Building collapse in Mumbai's Khar: 10-year-old Mahi Motvani declared brought dead at Lilavati Hospital after 2-hour-long rescue op

India FP Staff Sep 24, 2019 18:25:49 IST

  • A 10-year-old was killed after a five-storey building partially collapsed in Mumbai's Khar area on Tuesday afternoon, according to media reports.

  • The victim succumbed to her injuries after she was pulled out of the debris following a two-hour rescue operation.

  • The incident reportedly took place around 2.20 pm when part of a staircase of the residential building, located near Khar Gymkhana, came crashing down.

A 10-year-old was killed after a five-storey building in Mumbai's Khar area partially collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, Mahi Motvani, was rescued by the Mumbai Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after being stuck under the debris for about two hours. However, Motvani was declared brought dead at the Lilavati Hospital, ANI reported.

The incident reportedly took place around 2.20 pm on Tuesday when a part of the staircase of the residential building, located near Khar Gymkhana, came crashing down. The structure has been identified as Pooja building at 17th Road in Khar West, Mumbai Mirror reported. Authorities have not been able to ascertain the reason behind the collapse, however, more details are awaited.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON MUMBAI BUILDING COLLAPSE IN KHAR

PTI quoted an official as saying that four fire engines along with rescue vans, an ambulance, local civic officials, NDRF and police personnel rushed to the spot. The building has been vacated by the authorities and the rescue operation is still underway.

Earlier, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar tweeted that he was monitoring the situation and corporator Alkas Kelkar was at the site for assistance. In a tweet at 4.48 pm, he said that twenty people had been rescued.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 18:25:49 IST

