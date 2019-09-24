Building collapse in Mumbai's Khar: 10-year-old Mahi Motvani declared brought dead at Lilavati Hospital after 2-hour-long rescue op

A 10-year-old was killed after a five-storey building in Mumbai's Khar area partially collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, Mahi Motvani, was rescued by the Mumbai Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after being stuck under the debris for about two hours. However, Motvani was declared brought dead at the Lilavati Hospital, ANI reported.

#UPDATE: Mahi Motvani who was trapped in the debris of a partially collapsed building at Khar road was declared brought dead at Lilavati Hospital. #Maharashtra https://t.co/CC7yQVptYr — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

Mumbai: A part of staircase of a building collapsed in Khar (West), today. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/xAvsXR6GyP — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

The incident reportedly took place around 2.20 pm on Tuesday when a part of the staircase of the residential building, located near Khar Gymkhana, came crashing down. The structure has been identified as Pooja building at 17th Road in Khar West, Mumbai Mirror reported. Authorities have not been able to ascertain the reason behind the collapse, however, more details are awaited.

PTI quoted an official as saying that four fire engines along with rescue vans, an ambulance, local civic officials, NDRF and police personnel rushed to the spot. The building has been vacated by the authorities and the rescue operation is still underway.

Earlier, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar tweeted that he was monitoring the situation and corporator Alkas Kelkar was at the site for assistance. In a tweet at 4.48 pm, he said that twenty people had been rescued.

Unfortunate bldg staircase collapsed on the 17th Rd Khar, police, fire brigade , BMC r @ the accident spot for rescue & relief. Our corporator @alkaskerkar is also @ site 2 assist . Am monitoring the situation & coordinating all necessary action ! @poonam_mahajan — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) September 24, 2019

