Budget Session of Nagaland Assembly begins today; House set to adopt resolution against Citizenship Amendment Bill

Kohima: The contentious citizenship bill will be in focus in the budget session of the Nagaland Assembly that begins from Thursday, with the state government set to adopt a resolution against the proposed legislation.

Minister for Planning and Coordination, Neiba Kronu, said the Nagaland government would table a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, on 23 February. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session on 8 January, but could not be tabled in the Rajya Sabha, meaning it has now lapsed.

The legislation proposes to accord Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after seven years of residence in India instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the full budget for the 2019-20 financial year on 25 February.

The state government is also scheduled to table the supplementary demands for grants for the 2018-19 financial year in the budget session that concludes on 26 February.

