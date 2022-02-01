Budget 2022: Startups will be promoted to facilitate 'Drone Shakti', vows Nirmala Sitharaman

Announcement of Drone Shakti is being seen as the government’s renewed focus on drone technology and the emerging industry

Union finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Drone Shakti in her Budget speech today, February 1, which comes as a boost for the industry. As per the Budget 2022 announcement, startups will be promoted to facilitate Drone Shakti through different services and for Drone-As-A-Service (DrAAS).

“Startups will be promoted to facilitate ‘Drone Shakti’ through varied applications and for Drone-As-A-Service (DrAAS). In select ITIs, in all states, the required courses for skilling will be started,” Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech.

Announcement of Drone Shakti is being seen as the government’s renewed focus on drone technology and the emerging industry. Drone Shakti and Kisaan Drones will increase the penetration of this technology at the grassroots level which may open new avenues for the industry, according to experts.

This new proposal has come up after the government liberalised the Drone Rule in 2021 by giving a big boost to this industry.

FM Sitharaman also announced that the use of ‘Kisan Drones’ will be promoted for cop assessment, digitisation of land records, spraying of insecticides, and nutrients. According to her Budget speech, a fund has been raised that will be facilitated through NABARD to finance start-ups for rural enterprises and agriculture sector. Also, this fund has been introduced under the co-investment model for farm produce value chain. FM Sitharaman mentioned that these start-ups will support Formation and Promotion of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and provide tech to farmers.

The Drone Rules 2021 were formed by the Central Government on 25 August last year. These rules envisage self-certification, trust and non-intrusive monitoring. Moreover, these rules are designed to support and help growth while balancing security and safety considerations