Budget 2020: Cigarettes, imported products, furniture, footwear to become costlier; EVs, newsprint, sport goods to be cheaper

New Delhi: A large number of items including cigarettes, chewing tobacco along with imported products, like edible oils, fans, table, footwear, electric vehicles, tableware, kitchenware, toys and furniture are set to become more expensive due to hike in taxes proposed in the Union Budget for 2020-21.

On the other hand, newsprint, sports goods, microphone will become cheaper as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed reduction in duties on these items in the Budget for 2020-21.

Custom duty hike on electrical appliances 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/u66453NNjD — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 1, 2020

Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier following the announcements in the Budget:

Butter ghee, butter oil, edible oils, peanut butter

Whey, meslin, maize, sugar beet seeds, preserved potato

Chewing gum, dietary soya fibre, isolated soya protein

Walnuts (shelled)

Footwear, shavers, hair clippers, hair-removing appliances

Tableware, kitchenware, water filters, glassware

Household articles of porcelain or china

Rubies, emeralds, sapphires, rough coloured gemstones

Padlocks

Hand sieves and hand riddles

Combs, hairpins, curling pins, curling grips, hair curlers

Table fans, ceiling fans and pedestal fans

Portable blowers

Water heaters and immersion heaters

Hair dryers, hand drying apparatus and electric irons

Food grinders, ovens, cookers, cooking plates, boiling rings, grillers and roasters

Coffee and tea makers and toasters

Electro-thermic fluid heaters, devices for repelling insects and electric heating resistors

Furniture, lamps and lighting fittings

Toys, stationery item, artificial flowers, bells, gongs, statuettes, trophies

Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) of cellular mobile phones, display panel and touch assembly, fingerprint readers for use in cellular mobile phones

The government has proposed to hike the Excise duty on cigarettes, Hookah, Chewing tobacco, Jarda scented tobacco and Tobacco extracts and essence.

The government has proposed to reduce the custom duty on the import of the following item:

Pure-bred breeding horses

Newsprint

Sports goods

Microphone

Electric vehicles.

