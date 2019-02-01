Budget 2019: Take this quiz to check your knowledge of traditions, history and issues Piyush Goyal may focus on Friday

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Narendra Modi government's sixth and final Budget, which will be an interim one, on Friday.

The interim Budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in. Official sources said the Budget documents will contain revenue and expenditure projections for the entire 2019-20 fiscal year beginning April 1, but a 'Vote on Account' will seek Parliament nod for the expenditure side.

The new government, elected after the General Election to Lok Sabha due by May, will present a full budget in July along with the Economic Survey.

