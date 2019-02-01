Budget 2019
This budget is an interim budget. But Goyal might go beyond seeking Parliament nod for govt expenditure for four months of next fiscalFitch Ratings warned of a second consecutive year of fiscal slippage in the event of Goyal resorting to populist spending to win over lost vote baseIncome tax concessions, farm relief package, support for small businesses and possible populist spending measures may be part of Goyal's budgetCentre mulling to implement a universal basic income scheme for all IndiansHere's what sugarcane farmers from Western UP seek from Budget 2019
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Budget 2019: Take this quiz to check your knowledge of traditions, history and issues Piyush Goyal may focus on Friday

India Sunil Dhavala Feb 01, 2019 09:03:29 IST

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Narendra Modi government's sixth and final Budget, which will be an interim one, on Friday.

The interim Budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in. Official sources said the Budget documents will contain revenue and expenditure projections for the entire 2019-20 fiscal year beginning April 1, but a 'Vote on Account' will seek Parliament nod for the expenditure side.

The new government, elected after the General Election to Lok Sabha due by May, will present a full budget in July along with the Economic Survey. Firstpost has prepared a quiz around the budget. Take this quiz to check how well aware you are of the terms and traditions associated with the budget.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on UNION BUDGET 2019 HERE

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 09:03:29 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores