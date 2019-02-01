Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal arrives at Ministry of Finance ahead of 11 am speech, expected to address media at 3.30 pm

New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal reached the Ministry of Finance in the North Block on Friday morning, ahead of the presentation of the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha. He will proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan from the North Block.

As per the standard practice, a vote-on-account or approval for essential government spending for a limited period is taken in an election year and a full-fledged budget is presented in the Lok Sabha by the new government. If the budget date falls a few months ahead of General Elections, then an interim budget is presented.

Goyal, also serving as the railway minister, examined the final copy of the document on Thursday evening in New Delhi. He will present the Interim Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. He is also expected to address the media around 3.30 pm.

The interim budget will seek Parliament’s nod for spending till a new Central government is not sworn-in. The new government, elected after the General Elections due by May, is expected to present the full-fledged budget in July to be preceded by the tabling of Economic Survey.

