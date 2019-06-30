Budgam encounter: One militant killed during crossfire in central Kashmir's Chadoora; mobile services suspended

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Chadoora area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

"The encounter process is underway and one terrorist has been killed during the cross firing. The operation will continue for a while as an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces is still going on," Sub Inspector, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Vinay Kumar told ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange of fire underway between terrorists and security forces at Chadoora area of Budgam district. (#Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/szUAfSF6Q8 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Mobile and internet services have been suspended in the area.

"Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bugam area of Budgam district in central Kashmir Sunday morning following specific inputs about the presence of militants there," a police official said.

He said that the militants fired upon them when the forces were conducting searches. "The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter," the official said.

The police official also notified that the exchange of firing was currently going on.

This is a developing story, further details were awaited.

