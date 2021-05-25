The celebration of Buddha Purnima is all about adopting the teachings of Buddhism – non-violence, peace, and harmony

Buddha Purnima is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Vaisakha to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

The date of Buddha Jayanti is based on the Asian lunisolar calendar, hence, every year it falls on different dates. This year, it will be marked on 26 May.

The day is commemorated not only in India but also in Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, Java, Indonesia, Tibet, and Mongolia. It is also known as Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima or Vesak.

Significance of Buddha Purnima:

The celebration of Buddha Purnima is all about adopting the teachings of Buddhism – non-violence, peace, and harmony.

Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama in Lumbini province of Nepal in 563 B.C. The ancient scriptures state that it was a full moon day.

Buddha has been termed as the ninth avatar of Lord Vishnu as per the Hindu scriptures. Buddha Purnima is also celebrated as the day when he attained enlightenment. This year will mark the 2583rd birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

How is it celebrated?

On this day, followers of Buddhism wear white clothes and meditate. They consume only vegetarian food. Often, people also celebrate it by preparing ‘kheer’- an Indian sweet dish, at their homes. Offerings are made to the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, and alms are also distributed to the needy and poor.

On this day, people visit the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya to pray. The temple has been declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. People read the sermons preached by Lord Buddha and pledge to lead a life of non-violence and harmony. This year, the celebrations will be limited due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions in various states.