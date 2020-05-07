Buddha Purnima 2020: Here's how the world observes Vesak Day celebrating birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha

Buddha Purnima or Vesak Day marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It was on this day that Gautam Buddha was born in 623 BC. It is believed that this was also the day he attained enlightenment.

It is believed that when Gautama was 29 years old, he ventured outside the comforts of his luxurious palace and witnessed the sufferings of the people for the first time. The event had a profound impact on him and he renounced his palace life in search of truth. Six years later, he became enlightened.

The year of birth of Gautam Buddha, however, remains debatable. In 2013, archaeologists uncovered evidence of the oldest Buddhist shrine dating to around 550 BC. An international archaeology team dug beneath existing brick structures at the Lumbini pilgrimage centre and discovered older wooden structures. It is believed that Lumbini is the place where the Buddha's mother, Maya Devi, grasped a tree and gave birth to the historical figure.

While people are advised to remain indoors during the COVID-19 lockdown, they can read and send the following quotes of Buddha to their near and dear ones on Buddha Purnima 2020.

It is better to conquer yourself than to win thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you.

As you walk and eat and travel, be where you are. Otherwise you will miss most of your life.

Every human being is the author of his own health or disease.

Meditation brings wisdom; lack of meditation leaves ignorance. Know well what leads you forward and what holds you back, and choose the path that leads to wisdom.

Your body is precious. It is our vehicle for awakening. Treat it with care.

Better than a thousand hollow words, is one word that brings peace.

Set your heart on doing good. Do it over and over again and you will be filled with joy.

Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.

If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path.

All that we are is the result of what we have thought. The mind is everything. What we think we become.

To understand everything is to forgive everything.

In the end these things matter most: How well did you love? How fully did you live? How deeply did you let go?

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.