BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020 to be declared shortly at dtek.karnataka.gov.in

The DTE was supposed to announce the results for 2nd, 4th, and the 6th-semester exams at 3 pm, but the results got delayed due to a technical glitch on the website

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Karnataka is going to declare the BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020 shortly. The results for the second, fourth and sixth semester candidates are going to be out today.

Although the department was supposed to declare the results on its official site at dtek.karnataka.gov.in at 3 pm on Thursday, 29 October; the official sites seemed to have crashed due to a large number of students searching for the results.

The Times of India reported that the diploma examinations for the different semesters were conducted by the DTE in the month of September and it was announced that the results will be out in October. Candidates are advised to keep their admit card that contains the exam roll number and other details at the ready to promptly check the results.

Follow these steps to check BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official sites at dtek.karnataka.gov.in or bteresults.net

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2020 link’ on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: At the designated space, enter the login details such as the registered roll number and date of birth/ password and press on ‘Submit’

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen

Step 6: View, download the soft copy and take a print out of the results for future use

According to a report by Times Now, the results are going to be accessible once the webpage clears out the technical glitch. The report has added that the sudden pressure from several students checking their results by visiting the site at once has led to the glitch. It is expected that soon the problem will be solved and candidates will be able to safely view their BTELINX diploma result 2020.