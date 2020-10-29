BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020 to be declared shortly at dtek.karnataka.gov.in
The DTE was supposed to announce the results for 2nd, 4th, and the 6th-semester exams at 3 pm, but the results got delayed due to a technical glitch on the website
The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Karnataka is going to declare the BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020 shortly. The results for the second, fourth and sixth semester candidates are going to be out today.
Although the department was supposed to declare the results on its official site at dtek.karnataka.gov.in at 3 pm on Thursday, 29 October; the official sites seemed to have crashed due to a large number of students searching for the results.
The Times of India reported that the diploma examinations for the different semesters were conducted by the DTE in the month of September and it was announced that the results will be out in October. Candidates are advised to keep their admit card that contains the exam roll number and other details at the ready to promptly check the results.
Follow these steps to check BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official sites at dtek.karnataka.gov.in or bteresults.net
Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2020 link’ on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: At the designated space, enter the login details such as the registered roll number and date of birth/ password and press on ‘Submit’
Step 5: The results will appear on the screen
Step 6: View, download the soft copy and take a print out of the results for future use
According to a report by Times Now, the results are going to be accessible once the webpage clears out the technical glitch. The report has added that the sudden pressure from several students checking their results by visiting the site at once has led to the glitch. It is expected that soon the problem will be solved and candidates will be able to safely view their BTELINX diploma result 2020.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IIMC entrance result 2020: Final results to be announced by this week; check at iimc.nic.in
NTA conducts an admission test to select candidates for post-graduate diploma courses in English journalism, Hindi journalism, Urdu journalism, Radio and TV, advertisement and public relations (ADPR) across six IIMC campuses
CBSE extended date to pay exam fees for Class 10 and 12, no word on postponing board exams to May 2021
These reports were based on the board's decision to extend the deadline for payment of examination fees for classes 10 and 12 students till 31 October, and an earlier request by the Delhi government to extend the 2020-2021 session till May next year.
JEE Main will be conducted in more regional languages from 2021, says Ramesh Pokhriyal
As per the announcement made earlier today, the new plans are in line with the stress given on the promotion of the mother tongue/ regional languages in school education in the new National Education Policy 2020