You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BSTC result 2018: GGTU BSTC result declared; check your score at bstcggtu2018.com

India FP Staff Jun 06, 2018 14:24:58 IST

The Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara, the apex body for conducting the Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination, has declared its results on the official website: bstcggtu2018.com

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

The BSTC written entrance exam was conducted on 6 May 2018. It is a state level entrance examination conducted by GGTU every year to affirm the admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program based on the rank acquired by the candidates. The tentative date of BSTC counseling is second week of June 2018.

Here is how to check your BSTC exam result 2018:

- Log on to the official website bstcggtu2018.com
- Click on the 'BSTC-2018 Result' link on the home page
- A new window will open on your screen
- Choose one of the five options mentioned to check and download your result
- Click on the 'Proceed' button
- Download your displayed result and take a printout for future reference

The university issued the notification for BSTC 2018 entrance examination on 12 February and the last day to file the application was on 31 March.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 14:24 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores