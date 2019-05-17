BSTC 2019 Admit Card: Rajasthan pre-DElEd exam hall ticket released online on bstc2019.org; steps on how to download

BSTC 2019 Admit Card | The National Council of Teacher Education has released the admit card for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination 2019. The examination which will be held on 26 May, is now known as Pre DElEd Examination.

Candidates who applied for the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 exam can download the admit card from the official website bstc2019.org. On the day of exam, candidate need to report at their allotted centre with a copy of this admit card. Candidates who fail to bring the document won't be allowed to appear for the exam.

How to download Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC exam admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website bstc2019.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads Pre D.El.Ed Examination 2019 Admit Card.

Step 3: Once directed to the page, choose any one of the options (Form number, Roll number, Mobile number) and click on proceed

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed. Download and print the admit card for the Rajasthan BSTC 2019.

Based on the exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling process which is expected to be held in the second week of June. To pass the exam, candidates need to get at least 50 percent marks. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks to qualify the exam are 45 percent, reports Indian Express.

The Rajasthan BSTC is also called Rajasthan DElEd or diploma in elementary education. It is the qualifying exam for the job of teachers in state-run universities.

