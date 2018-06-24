Football world cup 2018

BSTC 2018 allotment result: First list of Basic School Teaching Certificate to be declared today, check scores at bstcggtu2018.com

India FP Staff Jun 24, 2018 13:59:43 IST

The Banswara-based Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), the official organiser of the Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) entrance exam, will announce the first list for the BSTC today, according to several media reports. Candidtes can check their results at bstcggtu2018.com.

Times of India reported that the first list for BSTC 2018 entrance tests were to be released on 23 June but were delayed due to technical reasons. The report also said that the selected candidates will be required to report to their allotted colleges by 6 July.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The BSTC entrance tests were held for admission to more than 20,000 seats for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course in Rajasthan’s Teacher Training Institutes, according to a NDTV report. The report also said that for the 2018 entrance exam, over 6.5 lakh candidates registered, out of which 6 lakh qualified for the counselling process.

Here is how you can check your BSTC entrance exam results:
- Go to the official website- bstcggtu2018.com.
- Under the “For Candidates” tab, click on the BSTC Results link.
- In the new window that opens, enter your roll number, name and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format).
- Click on the “Proceed” button.
- Download your results and take a print out for future reference.


Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 13:59 PM

