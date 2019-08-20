You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BSP chief Mayawati hits out at UP's BJP govt over fuel price hike, says 'cruel' decision will affect crores of families

India Asian News International Aug 20, 2019 12:34:58 IST

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the hike in fuel prices, saying the "cruel" decision will lead to inflation affecting poor and middle-class people in the state.

BSP chief Mayawati hits out at UPs BJP govt over fuel price hike, says cruel decision will affect crores of families

File image of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. PTI

"The decision to increase petrol and diesel prices by the UP government is cruel as it will lead to inflation and affect crores of poor and middle-class families. This will increase the difficulties of the people who are already perturbed due to inflation, unemployment and the worst law and order situation. It will be better if the government pays attention to people's welfare," she tweeted in Hindi.

The price of diesel has been hiked by Rs 2.5, while for a litre of petrol people will now have to pay Re 1 more in the state. The prices have gone up since Monday midnight.

In another tweet, Mayawati said, "The failure of the BJP government in maintaining law and order and containing crime is behind the current situation of 'jungle raj' in Uttar Pradesh. Before making officials scapegoat, BJP should stop giving protection to criminals. That will be in people's welfare."

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 12:34:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores