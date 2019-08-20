BSP chief Mayawati hits out at UP's BJP govt over fuel price hike, says 'cruel' decision will affect crores of families

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the hike in fuel prices, saying the "cruel" decision will lead to inflation affecting poor and middle-class people in the state.

"The decision to increase petrol and diesel prices by the UP government is cruel as it will lead to inflation and affect crores of poor and middle-class families. This will increase the difficulties of the people who are already perturbed due to inflation, unemployment and the worst law and order situation. It will be better if the government pays attention to people's welfare," she tweeted in Hindi.

The price of diesel has been hiked by Rs 2.5, while for a litre of petrol people will now have to pay Re 1 more in the state. The prices have gone up since Monday midnight.

In another tweet, Mayawati said, "The failure of the BJP government in maintaining law and order and containing crime is behind the current situation of 'jungle raj' in Uttar Pradesh. Before making officials scapegoat, BJP should stop giving protection to criminals. That will be in people's welfare."