BSF Recruitment: Deadline to apply for Constable (Tradesman) posts ends today, apply at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Through this recruitment drive, BSF will fill up a total of 2,788 posts. Out of which, 2,651 positions are for eligible male candidates and the remaining 137 are for qualified female candidates.

The Border Security Force (BSF) will close its online application process for the recruitment to more than 2,000 openings of Constable (Tradesman) today, 1 March. Those who are interested and have still not applied can do so by visiting the BSF’s recruitment portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

“The application by the candidates must be submitted through ONLINE mode. No other mode for submission of application will be accepted,” mentions the notice.

Candidates can read the official notice here.

Here are a few steps to apply for BSF Constable (Tradesman):

Step 1: Go to the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on Recruitment Opening tab that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on “Apply Here” which is against Constable (Tradesman) BSF 'GROUP C' 2021-2022

Step 4: Candidates need to fill up the details correctly, upload the necessary documents and also pay the required application fee

Step 5: Finally, submit the form and keep a printout of the application form

Here is the direct link to apply for Constable (Tradesman) posts.

Candidates should note that those application forms which are found to be in order will be called to appear for physical standard test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET) that will be followed by the Trade Test. After successful completion of PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test, applicants will be called to appear for the second and third round of examination.

Candidates belonging to UR/General, EWS category or OBC group are directed to pay a fee of Rs 100. While, women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Ex-Servicemen and BSF serving personnel have been exempted from payment of the application fee.