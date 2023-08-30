India

'During the search, troops recovered six packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin (gross weight appx 6.3 Kg) and one packet of suspected Opium (appx. 70 gram), concealed inside a 12-volt battery and kept in the vicinity of IB, ahead of border fencing,' the BSF said in a statement

BSF recovers seven packets of suspected narcotics concealed in 12-volt battery in Punjab's Gurdaspur

The suspected narcotics were concealed in a 12-volt battery. ANI

Border Security Forces on Tuesday recovered seven packets of suspected narcotics  concealed in a 12-volt battery in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

“On 29 August on specific information regarding the presence of a concealed consignment of narcotics ahead of the border fence, a search operation was conducted by BSF troops in the bordering area near Dostpur village in Gurdaspur district,” said BSF in a statement.

The statement added that the troops recovered seven packets of narcotics suspected to be Heroin and Opium.

“During the search, troops recovered six packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin (gross weight – appx 6.3 Kg) and one packet of suspected opium (appx. 70 gram), concealed inside a 12-volt battery and kept in the vicinity of IB, ahead of border fencing,” the statement added.

