BSF jawan arrested for shooting colleagues over 'duty dispute' in Rajasthan's Barmer; injured soldiers out of danger

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was arrested after he shot two fellow soldiers in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Monday night, according to a News18 report. Both the injured were rushed to a district hospital and are out of danger, according to the report.

Jawan Vimal Kumar shot jawans Prakash and Purushottam in the stomachs at the Deepla border post located in Sedwa village after a dispute over matters relating to duty, according to the News18 report.

The Sedwa police first visited the location and then the hospital where the jawans were admitted to conduct an investigation. Meanwhile, Kumar is being interrogated. BSF inspector Tenzing Bhutia filed a case and commander Pradeep Kumar Sharma visited the hospital to enquire about the jawans’ health, as per the report.

