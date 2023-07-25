India

BSF foils narcotic smuggling bid along international border in J&K's Samba, one killed

'Four packets of suspected narcotics (weighing approximately 4 kg) were found along with the body of the Pakistani smuggler,' said a BSF spokesperson

FP Staff Last Updated:July 25, 2023 08:03:07 IST
BSF foils narcotic smuggling bid along international border in J&K's Samba, one killed

During the initial search of the area, four packets of suspected narcotics, each weighing one kg, were found near the body of the deceased, said the BSF spokesperson. ANI

The vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) troops neutralised a Pakistani intruder who was trying to smuggle narcotics through the Ramgarh border area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on the intervening night of 24 and 25 July, said a BSF spokesperson on Tuesday.

“On the intervening night of 24 and 25 July, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised a Pakistan intruder while he was trying to smuggle narcotics through the Ramgarh border area. Four packets of suspected narcotics (weighing approximately 4 kg) were found along with his body,” said the spokesperson.

Related Articles

How

How Jammu and Kashmir is the real drug hub of north India

How

Mayhem at Microsoft: Tech giant lays off hundreds more after axing 10,000 earlier

“Further search operation is in progress in the area,” he added.

During the initial search of the area, he said, four packets of suspected narcotics, each weighing one kg, were found near the body of the deceased.

Earlier, officials said alert border guards picked up suspicious movement near the SM Pura post in the Ramgarh sector late Monday night and opened fire when the suspected intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be disclosed as the search of the area is still continuing, the officials said.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 25, 2023 08:03:07 IST

TAGS:

also read

Chinese hackers broke into the US Commerce, State Department, confirms Microsoft, US govt
World

Chinese hackers broke into the US Commerce, State Department, confirms Microsoft, US govt

Chinese state-sponsored hackers have grown more sophisticated and much more capable. They recently hacked their way into the US Commerce Department and the US State Department both of which are considered some of the most difficult networks to break into

Microsoft, Sony sign a deal guaranteeing Activision’s CoD Games on PlayStation for at least 10 years
World

Microsoft, Sony sign a deal guaranteeing Activision’s CoD Games on PlayStation for at least 10 years

Microsoft and Sony have signed a deal that pretty much guarantees that games like the Call of Duty franchise and other popular games will be readily available on the PlayStation platform, for at least 10 years. This deal is similar to the one Microsoft signed with Nintendo

Mayhem at Microsoft: Tech giant lays off hundreds more after axing 10,000 earlier
World

Mayhem at Microsoft: Tech giant lays off hundreds more after axing 10,000 earlier

Layoffs continue at Microsoft as the tech giant terminates hundreds of people from its customer service, support and sales teams. The latest round of layoffs comes months after the company laid off over 10,000 people across different teams