BSF foils narcotic smuggling bid along international border in J&K's Samba, one killed
'Four packets of suspected narcotics (weighing approximately 4 kg) were found along with the body of the Pakistani smuggler,' said a BSF spokesperson
The vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) troops neutralised a Pakistani intruder who was trying to smuggle narcotics through the Ramgarh border area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on the intervening night of 24 and 25 July, said a BSF spokesperson on Tuesday.
“On the intervening night of 24 and 25 July, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised a Pakistan intruder while he was trying to smuggle narcotics through the Ramgarh border area. Four packets of suspected narcotics (weighing approximately 4 kg) were found along with his body,” said the spokesperson.
“Further search operation is in progress in the area,” he added.
During the initial search of the area, he said, four packets of suspected narcotics, each weighing one kg, were found near the body of the deceased.
Earlier, officials said alert border guards picked up suspicious movement near the SM Pura post in the Ramgarh sector late Monday night and opened fire when the suspected intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be disclosed as the search of the area is still continuing, the officials said.
With inputs from agencies
