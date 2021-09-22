A total of 269 vacancies are up for grabs under the sports quota

Registrations for recruitment of Border Security Force (BSF) Constable General Duty (GD) under sports quota ends today 22 September. Aspirants can still visit the official website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/ to apply for the 269 vacancies.

Steps to apply for BSF Constable (GD) Recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/ Click on the tab for recruitment and select the application for “Recruitment of Meritorious Sportspersons” Register using the needed details and login to the portal for the BSF Constable application form Complete the application, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee Submit the BSF Constable form and save a copy for later use Here the direct link for registration

Fee

For male candidates belonging to General or OBC categories, the amount is Rs 100, while for females and candidates belonging to SC and ST categories are exempted from payment of fees.

Eligibility

Applicants should be between 18 and 23 years of age on 1 August 2021, barring age relaxations mentioned in the notice, to be eligible for the position.

Candidates who wish to seek age relaxation have to submit the required certificate mentioned in the official notice, in the prescribed format. Otherwise, their claim for age relaxation under the SC/ST/OBC/NCL status will not be entertained by the recruitment authority and their application will be considered under the General (UR) category.

The detailed eligibility conditions under the sports quota are given in the official recruitment notice, which can be accessed at here.

Selection Process

Candidates are required to submit copies of their certificates and their applications online only. The documents would be scrutinised and, if found in order, applicants would be issued admit cards online to appear for the subsequent phases of the recruitment process, namely the document verification, Physical Standard Test (PST) and a detailed medical exam by the recruitment agency.

Salary

The salary for the position of BSF Constable (GD) will be between Rs 21,700-69,100.