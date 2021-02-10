BSEH to conduct Class 10, Class 12 exams from 20 April; check details at bseh.org.in

Candidates of both Class 10 and Class 12 would have to secure minimum 33 percent marks in order to pass the board exams.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the dates of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations on its official site. The board will conduct the exams from 20 April, 2021 and these will continue till 31 May.

Candidates set to appear in the secondary and higher secondary exams can visit bseh.org.in and check if their exam schedule has been uploaded.

The Indian Express cited BSEH head Jagbir Singh to state that the board exam papers will contain 50 percent objective questions. Further, the syllabus has been reduced by 30 percent to help the students this year. The board has also reduced the total duration of the exam. While students gave three hour board exams in the past, this year the exams would be of two hours and 30 minutes.

As the test is being held under pandemic conditions, severe safety guidelines will be in place. Exam centres will abide by all protocols and candidates will have to wear masks, sanitise their hands regularly and maintain social distancing norms. If any guardian or parent arrives at the centre with their wards, they must also adhere to the safety rules at all times and ensure that crowding does not take place.

According to India.com, the practical exams are going to be conducted before the written exams. So board exam aspirants must stay alert and frequently contact their schools for the practical exam dates. Also, this year the Haryana board exams are being held with a one and a half month delay than usual due to the pandemic.

Candidates are advised to refer to the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in for all kinds of information about the board exams. Once the date sheet is out, it will be also available on the official site only.