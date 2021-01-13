BSEH Class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021 released; check bseh.org.in

BSEH Class 10 and 12 exams | As many as 26,060 students will be appearing for the BSEH for compartment, additional and special examinations

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for Classes 10 and 12 compartment exam and special and additional exams on its official website bseh.org.in. Students can download their hall ticket by entering their login credentials.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Board will be conducting the compartmental examination from 16 January, while one-day special exams will be held on 19 January.

A report by The Indian Express said that if any student appearing for the upcoming examinations find any error or discrepancy in the admit card, they can reach the officials for changes by 15 January.

The pattern of the test and passing marks will be the same as the annual board examinations. Students will be required to score 33 percent marks in each subject to qualify. The change of marks, if any, will be update in the marksheets after the evaluation of the papers.

Steps to download BSEH compartment exam admit card 2021:

Step 1: Open the official website of Board of School Education Haryana - bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card Secondary/ Sr. Secondary Exam January 2021."

Step 3: Enter your roll number, name, father and mother's name and registration number.

Step 4: Click on the Search button.

Step 5: Your BSEH compartment exam admit card 2021 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Verify all the details mentioned in the hall ticket before downloading and taking a printout.

Here is the direct link to download BSEH compartment exam admit card 2021: https://bsehexam2017.in/admitcards/reappearrandomadmitcard.aspx

As the exam is being conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, students will have to adhere to safety norms. They will be required to maintain social distancing and cover their nose and mouth with a mask inside the examination hall.