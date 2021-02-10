BSEB opens DElEd answer sheet scrutiny application window; apply at secondary.biharboardonline.com
Around 23,502 candidates appeared for the second-year exam, out of which 19,742 candidates passed
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) answer sheet scrutiny application window on its official website. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks in the first and second-year examinations can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the board has declared the results of Bihar DElEd first and second-year examinations on 3 February. The report adds that candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for DElEd answer sheet scrutiny.
Here's how to apply for BSEB DElEd scrutiny 2020:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Step 2: Once there, click on the tab 'Scrutiny' on the homepage.
Step 3: Candidates need to select the session and proceed where a new page will appear and one has to key in their credentials and login.
Step 4: They need to then select the subject they want their answer sheet to be scrutinised and pay the application fee and submit.
According to a report in Republic World, BSEB also released a helpline number --0612-2232257, 2232239 for candidates. The report added that around 30,992 candidates appeared for BSEB DElEd first year examination, out of which, 22,526 of them have passed the exam. Around 23,502 candidates appeared for the second-year exam, out of which 19,742 candidates passed.
