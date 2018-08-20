BSEB OFSS admissions 2018: Bihar board Intermediate first merit list out, download intimation letter at ofssbihar.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) has released the Intermediate first merit list 2018 on its website: ofssbihar.in. OFSS Bihar also released allotment letters for Intermediate admissions 2018.

The merit list was declared on 19 August. About 9.81 lakh students were figured in the first merit list from which students would further choose to take admission in the science, commerce and arts stream in 3,262 schools, colleges across the state for the session 2018-20. The admission process will be held between 20 August and 25 August.

Here is how to check OFSS Intermediate 1st merit list 2018:

— Go on the official website - http://ofssbihar.in

— Click on the tab which says 'First Cut Off List'

— Check your result in the new window

To download Intimation Letter:

— On the website, click the tab which says 'Intimation Letter'

— Once a new page opens, enter the details such as Bar Code number, Mobile number and enter the captcha code

— Once details are filled, click on Print and take a printout of the Intimation Letter

The Board will issue the second merit list on 2 September after the admission process for the first merit list conclude, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor announced.