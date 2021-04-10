BSEB Diploma in Elementary Education Scrutiny result released; steps to check score on secondary.biharboardonline.com

The scrutiny results have been declared after re-assessing the answer sheets of those students who were not satisfied with the results when it was first released

The Bihar School Examination Board has declared the scrutiny results of the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) for the first year session (2019-21 exam) and second-year session (2018-20 exam).

The scrutiny results have been declared after re-assessing the answer sheets of those students who were not satisfied with the results when it was first released, a report in NDTV said.

Students can access the scrutiny results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section

Step 3: A new page will open. On the homepage, you will find two options namely ‘Scrutiny Result of 1st-year session: 2019-21 exam’ and ‘Scrutiny Result of 2nd-year session: 2018-20 exam’. Select the option that is applicable to you

Step 4: Now enter your roll code and roll number. Click on ‘Search’

Step 5: The scrutiny result will be displayed on the screen. Download it

Step 6: Take a print out and save it for future reference

The official handle of the Bihar School Examination Board also tweeted the development on Saturday, 10 April.

The Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) is a two-year diploma programme that is divided into four semesters. Students who have qualified for their 10+2 exam with 50 percent marks from a recognised institution can get admission in the course which seeks to train students to make them primary and upper primary teachers.