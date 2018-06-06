BSEB Class 12 result announced: All India NEET topper Kalpana Kumari tops state exam with 434 marks

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12th (intermediate) board examination result on Wednesday and all India NEET topper Kalpana Kumari has topped in science stream in Bihar Board intermediate exam. Kumari has scored 434 marks and stood first in the state.

According to NDTV, in commerce, Nidhi Sinha of RDS College in Muzaffarpur has topped with 434 marks while in the arts stream, Kusum Kumari has emerged as the state topper with 424 marks. The total pass percentage is 52.9 percent while for science stream it is 44.71 percent and for commerce stream is 91.32 percent. Around 61.32 percent students have passed arts stream.

Students can check their results on the official website of the board, biharboard.ac.in. This year, the state government has also announced scholarship scheme for Class 12th toppers. The top 5 students will be awarded Rs 1,500 every month throughout their graduation and the duration will be determined by the course a student chooses to pursue in graduation.

The Bihar board conducted its Class 12th exams 2018 from 6 February to 16 February.

Here is how you can check your score for BSEB Class 12th result 2018:

1) Go to the official website, biharboard.ac.in.

2) Click on the link which says, Bihar Intermediate Class 12 results 2018

3) Enter your roll number

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen

5) Download the result and take a print out for reference

Meanwhile, the registrations for DU admissions have already begun and will close on 6 June. According to an India Today report, there are around 1,600 seats in undergraduate courses in which entrance tests are conducted.