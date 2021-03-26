BSEB Class 12 result 2021: Over 90% Commerce students clear Bihar intermediate exam; overall pass percentage drops to 78.04

The pass percentage in the Bihar Board Class 12 Arts stream exam is 77.97, whereas 76.28 percent of students in the Science stream passed the exam

The results of the Class 12 examinations of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) were declared on Friday, 26 March. The Board announced the results for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams of the Intermediate exam.

Of the 13.65 lakh students who had registered for the exam, 78.04 percent have cleared it, a report in Hindustan Times said. The pass percentage has dropped as compared to last year when 80.44 percent of students had cleared the exam.

However, it is to be noted that exams were conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The result was announced on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to reports, Madhu Bharti has topped the exam with 463 points.

The Indian Express reported that the pass percentage in the Class 12 Arts stream is 77.97, whereas 76.28 percent of students in the Science stream passed the exam. The highest pass percentage was from the commerce stream with 91.48 percent of students clearing the exam.

The Bihar Board Class 12 results were declared by the state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary while board chairman Anand Kishore and Chief Secretary of the Education Department Sanjay Kumar were also present at the press conference.

As many as 13.65 lakh students registered for the BSEB Class 12 examinations. Among them, 6,46,540 candidates were girls while the number of boys was 7,03,693. The gender-wise passing percentage data is not yet available.

Steps to check the score on the official website:

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice and enter the name of the official website of BSEB biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the active link that reads “Bihar Class 12th Result 2021”

Step 3: Type the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Congratulations! Save the result on your device and keep a copy for future purpose

For the academic year 2019-20, the board had released the Class 12 result on 24 March. Last year, the results of BSEB Class 12 were announced on 24 March. The pass percentage was 80.44 percent.