Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BSEB Class 10th Result 2018 results declared: Here is when and where to check your scores

India FP Staff Jun 26, 2018 16:50:02 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the class 10th result at 4.30 pm on 26 June. The result was declared on the official BSEB website, biharboard.ac.in, according to an official notification the board released on Wednesday.

Representational image. Firstpost

Representational image. Firstpost

The board was meant to announce the result on Wednesday, 20 June, but it decided to postpone it after the answer scripts of thousands of students who appeared for the exam went missing from SS Girls' Senior Secondary High School after evaluation.

The incident tarnished the BSEB's image further, given the "toppers scam" from 2016. It was criticised when non-deserving students were found to have been declared the toppers in the arts and science streams.

"Pramod Kumar Srivastava, the principal of SS Girls' Senior Secondary High School had registered an FIR on Sunday, stating that over 200 bags, containing more than 40,000 answer scripts evaluated at the premises and kept thereafter in the strong room, were missing", said Ravi Kumar, station house officer of the town police station in Gopalganj.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said: "Srivastava was called to the board headquarters for questioning. He was later detained by the police for further questioning."

Deputy superintendent of Patna police (law and order), Manoj Kumar Sudhanshu, confirmed Srivastava's detention, but both Kishor and Sudhanshu refused to disclose details of the investigation.

The BSEB conducted the Bihar Class 10th board exams from 21 to 28 February. The practical examinations were held from 22 to 24 January.

If the Board's official website does not work, then students can also check their result on bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net.

When and where to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018:

- Log on to BSEB's official website biharboard.ac.in.

- Click on 'Bihar BSEB Class 10th Matric Result 2018'.

- Enter your roll number.

- Click on 'save' to download the result.

- Students will have to take a print out for future reference.

- The result can also be checked via SMS. Students need to send an SMS in the format — BSEB10ROLLNUMBER — to 56263

According to reports, nearly 17.70 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Class 10th board exam in 1,426 centres across the state. The BSEB had arranged for over-the-phone counselling sessions for the students to help with any confusion regarding the exams.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

With inputs from PTI.


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 16:50 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores