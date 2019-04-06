BSEB Class 10 results declared: Sawan Raj Bharti secures first rank with 97.2 percent; scores released on biharboardonline.in

BSEB Class 10 results declared | The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) released the results of Class 10 2019 examination on Saturday. Students can check their scores at official website biharboardonline.in. Sawan Raj Bharti has secured the top rank in the 2019 exam.

With 97.2 percent, Sawan Raj Bharti has secured first place, with Rounit Raj and Priyanshu Raj from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui completing the ranks in the top three. Nine out of the top 10 scorers belong to the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya.

Students who held first, second, and third ranks — Sawan, Rounit, and Priyanshu — are eligible to receive cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. Bharti will also be given a laptop and a Kindle e-reader, reports said.

This year, the pass percentage is 80.73 percent, which is a record for Bihar. Boys have fared better than girls, reports said. In 2019, around 16.6 lakh students have appeared for the exam, whereas in 2018, 17 lakh students wrote the exam. In 2017 also, a total of 17 lakh students sat for the exam and 14 lakh students took the exam in 2016.

In 2018, Prerna Raj secured the first rank with 457 marks. Girls held the top three ranks in the exam last year, and according to reports were all from the Simulatla Residential School in Bihar. Of the top 23 students, at least 16 students were from the same school, reports said.

Follow these steps to check the class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: biharboardonline.in/Result or other official websites :bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in

Step 2: Click on the link: Bihar Board matric result 2019.

Step 3: Once the login page opens enter your Roll number and Roll Code

Step 4: Click on Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Alternatively, students can also send SMS — BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their result on their phones

