BSEB Class 10 Result 2019 expected to be announced at 12.30 pm today; check your score at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB class 10 result 2019 | The results of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 (or matriculation) exams will be released today.

Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 Examination 2019 will be able to check their results on the official websites of the board — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in.

In an official notification, the BSEB confirmed that the Bihar Board Matriculation exam result will be declared on 6 April (today), reported Hindustan Times. Though some reports claimed that results will be declared at 12.30 pm, the exact time is not confirmed yet.

Around 16.6 lakh students had registered for the examination that was held between 21 to 28 February.

Follow these steps to check the class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: biharboardonline.in/Result

or other official websites: bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in

Step 2: Click on the link: Bihar Board matric result 2019.

Step 3: Once the login page opens enter your Roll number and Roll Code

Step 4: Click on Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Alternatively, students can also send SMS — BSEBROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their result on their phones.

