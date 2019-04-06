BSEB Class 10 Result 2019 declared: Here's how to check your score online or via SMS

BSEB Class 10 Result 2019 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for BSEB Class 10 (or matriculation) examination today on the official websites of the board— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in. The results were declared a little after 1.00 pm, however, earlier, board officials had said that the result will be available at 12.30 pm.

The candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10th Examination 2019 can log on to these websites to check their results.

Around 16.6 lakh students had registered for the examination that was held between 21 to 28 Feb.

Follow these steps to check the class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: biharboardonline.in/Result

or other official websites :bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in

Step 2: Click on the link: Bihar Board matric result 2019.

Step 3: Once the login page opens enter your Roll number and Roll Code

Step 4: Click on Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Alternatively, students can also send SMS — BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their result on their phones.

Follow LIVE updates on BSEB Class 10 Result 2019 here

