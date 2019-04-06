BSEB class 10 exam results declared: 2019 pass percentage breaks record at 80.73%; metric rose 12 percentage points from 2018 mark

BSEB Class 10 results declared | The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) released the results of the Class 10 2019 examination on Saturday. Students can check their scores at official website bsebinteredu.in. The pass percentage of this year's exam is 80.73 percent, which is a new record for the state. The class 10 exams were conducted across 38 districts and 1,418 exam centres in two shifts between 21 and 28 February.

Around 13.2 lakh students have cleared the exam this year. Boys have fared slightly better than girls with 6,83,990 having passed as opposed to 6,36,046 girls having cleared the exam.

In last year's exam, 68.89 percent students cleared the exam. This was an 18 percent rise from the pass percentage in 2017 which was at 50.12 percent, and an almost 20 percent rise from the level in 2016, which was at 46.66 percent.

In 2019, around 16.6 lakh students have appeared for the exam, whereas in 2018, 17 lakh students wrote the exam. In 2017 also, a total of 17 lakh students sat for the exam and 14 lakh students took the exam in 2016.

The BSEB, which has drawn flak in the past for failing to arrest exam malpractices (with images of parents scaling walls to help students cheat gone viral), had ensured tough measures to ensure fairplay.

This year, the BSEB had directed students to wear slippers or flip flops in an effort to curb instances of cheating. The board disallowed students from wearing shoes and socks, reports said.

The BSEB had also prepared as many as 10 different sets of question papers to avoid any malpractice. A special team of invigilators was also appointed this year to avoid cheating, The Indian Express reported.

Follow these steps to check the class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: biharboardonline.in/Result or other official websites :bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in

Step 2: Click on the link: Bihar Board matric result 2019.

Step 3: Once the login page opens enter your Roll number and Roll Code

Step 4: Click on Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Alternatively, students can also send SMS — BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their result on their phones.

