BSEB Class 10 exam 2021: Social science re-test to be held from 9.30 am onwards

Bihar School Examination Board is scheduled to conduct the BSEB Class 10 Social Science exam on Monday, 8 March.

Around 8.46 lakh students are set to appear for the re-test, which will be held under strict surveillance as the 19 February exam was cancelled due to a paper leak.

The exam on 19 February was cancelled after a photo of the first shift exam’s question paper was shared through WhatsApp in Jamui district. Three staff members of the State Bank of India’s Jhajha branch were arrested for initial investigation. Thereafter, the exam was rescheduled to 8 March for candidates who had appeared for the exam’s first shift on 19 February.

The first sitting of the exam will begin at 9.30 am while the second sitting exam will start at 1.45 pm. Students will get fifteen minutes to read their respective question papers.

Students will have to carry hand sanitisers and wear face masks. They will have to be scrutinised before entering the exam hall and will not be allowed to wear closed shoes and socks inside the exam centre.

The Class 10 Board exams in the state started on 17 February and ended on 24 February, with a total of 16.8 lakh students registered for the examination.