BSEB Class 10 admit card 2021 released, exam from 17 February; check biharboardonline.com

BSEB Class 10 exam | Bihar Class 10 board exam 2021 admit card has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official website - biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Class 10 exam 2021 will be conducted between 17 and 24 February. Students appearing for the board exam will get an additional 15 minutes 'cool-off' time to read the questions and plan the answers accordingly.

According to a report by The Indian Express, principals or heads of the schools affiliated to BSEB will have to download the admit cards on behalf of the students. They will have to visit the website, enter their respective user ID and password to download the hall ticket.

The authorities should put the school stamp and principals of the schools should sign on the admit cards before handing them over to the students.

The Bihar board matric examination 2021 will be conducted in two sessions, as per a report by The Times of India. The morning session will be from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the afternoon session will be from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Students who fail to present their BSEB Class 10 admit card 2021 at the exam centre will not be allowed to appear for the test.

Here is the direct link to download BSEB Class 10 admit card 2021: http://appsecondary.biharboardonline.com/2021/AppForm/SearchAdm.html

The admit card will mention students' name, parents' name, subjects and code, school's name. The same admit card will have to be carried by the students for their internal assessment and practical examinations.