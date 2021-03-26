BSEB Bihar Class 12th Board Result 2021: Girls score highest marks in all three streams; 78.04% students clear exam

This year, more than 13 lakh students have appeared for the class 12 examination. Out of which 6,46,540 candidates were girls and 7,03,693 were boys

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) announced Class 12 Results 2021 today, 26 March. The results for all the streams Arts, Science, Commerce were put out on the Board’s official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com.

At least 78.04 percent of students who appeared this year have passed the exam. The pass percentage has dropped as compared to last year when 80.44 percent of students had cleared the exam. However, the fact that exams were conducted in exceptional circumstances this year, should also be taken into account.

Many academicians were sceptical of the BSEB holding exams amid pandemic, as Bihar was the only state which had gone through with exams as per schedule even as most of the academic year was held online.

This year, more than 13 lakh students have appeared for the class 12 examination. Out of which 6,46,540 candidates were girls and 7,03,693 were boys.

For the academic year 2020-21, girls have scored the highest marks in all three streams, reported Jagran Josh. Under the science stream, Sonali Kumari has secured the first position with 471 marks out of 500. This time, there are two toppers from the arts stream - Kailash Kumar and Madhu Bharti. Both of them have scored 463 marks. Sunanda Kumari stood first with 471 marks in commerce stream, the report added.

Steps:

All students must keep their admit card handy as they will be asked to enter their roll number and date of birth in order to see the scorecard.

Step 1: On the search bar, type biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Now, the homepage of the official website will open

Step 3: Look for an active link for BSEB 12th Result 2021 and click on it

Step 4: A new page will appear

Step 5: In the rectangular box, enter roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Download the result and take a print out