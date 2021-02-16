BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2021 to begin from 17 February; visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for details

The exams will be held in two shifts due to the COVID-19 pandemic - the first shift will begin at 9.30 am, and the gates will close at 9.20 am

The Bihar School Examination Board will commence BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2021 from 17 February and will continue till 24 February at various examination centres across the state. The board has released the admit card on the official site.

Students appearing for the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2021 will have to carry their hall tickets to the examination centre. Around 17 lakh students from more than 6,000 affiliated schools appear for the BSEB Class 10 Exams every year.

The exams will be held in two shifts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first shift will begin at 9.30 am, and the gates will close at 9.20 am. The second shift will commence from 1.45 pm with the gates closing at 1.35 pm. The examination will commence with the Science paper, followed by Mathematics on 18 February.

Candidates must reach the BSEB Class 10 test centres an hour before reporting time. They must sit on the seat allotted and not discuss anything with friends outside Bihar Board Class 10 exam centre. Candidates must read all instructions carefully and a fifteen minute time will be allotted to students to read question papers. Carrying sanitiser bottle and sporting facemasks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory.

To ensure smooth conduct of the Bihar Board Exams for Class 10, the board has set up a control room facility which is functional from today. Candidates who have an issue can call the helpline number 0612- 2230009 and Fax number 0612-2222575.