BSEB awards grace marks to over 2.14 lakh Class 10, 12 students to avoid compartment exam amid pandemic

A total of 3,40,633 students were unable to qualify 10th and 12th exams but only those who were closer to the pass marks have been benefited with the board's move

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has passed more than two lakh students of Class 10th and Class 12th who could not clear one or two papers of the annual examination by awarding them grace marks. The new list has been uploaded at onlinebseb.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the decision to promote students was taken to avoid compartmental exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 3,40,633 students were unable to qualify the BSEB Class 10th and 12th exams. Out of these, 2,14,287 have been promoted. Only those students closer to the pass marks have been benefited with the board's move. The Bihar Board had declared the Class 12th results on 23 March, while the Class 10th results were released on 26 May.

A total of 1,32,486 students including 46,005 in one subject and 86,481 in two subjects - had failed in Class 12 exam.

In Class 10th exam, a total of 2,08,147 students including 1,08,459 in one subject and 99,688 in two subjects had failed.

A report by Times Now quoted BSEB secretary Anand Kishore as saying that waiting for the situation to get normal and then conducting compartment examination would have delayed the results to November-December.

"The decision has been taken entirely in students' interests. Some other boards also did the same to avoid the risk of taking the examination in the midst of pandemic," he added.

After awarding grace marks to students, 72,610 more students or 54.81 percent have passed in intermediate exams, while 1,41,677 more pupils or 68.07 percent have cleared in matriculation exam in the state.

Steps to check results:

Step 1: Go to the official website - onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads "Result Updated - Annual Senior Secondary Examination Result 2020" or "Result Updated - Annual Secondary Examination Result 2020"

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other log in credentials

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Direct link to check updated Annual Secondary Examination Result 2020 - http://matricspl.onlinebseb.in/

Direct link to check updated Annual Senior Secondary Examination Result 2020 - http://inter.onlinebseb.in/