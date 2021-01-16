BSEB 2021 Class 12 exam admit card released at biharboardonline.com; examination from 1 February

The admit cards will have details of the students including BSEB application number, roll number and the BSEB Class 12 exam centre details

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has on Saturday released the admit card for Class 12 board exams 2021 on its official website.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, candidates who have registered for the examination will get their Bihar Board Class 12 admit card 2021 from the website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The link to download the admit card will be active till 31 January. The BSEB Class 12 annual exam will be conducted between 1 February and 13 February.

According to a report in NDTV, school principals will have to sign the BSEB 2021 Class 12 exam admit cards and distribute them among the students who are due to appear in the BSEB intermediate exams.

The exams will be held at designated BSEB centres across the state. The admit cards will have details of the students including BSEB application number, roll number and the BSEB Class 12 exam centre details.

The BSEB admit card will also have details regarding COVID-19 precautions. In case of any error in the admit card details, students will have to get in touch with authorities and get them rectified.

In order to distribute the admit cards, schools will have to set-up proper kiosks in order to maintain social distance. Students will have to be given staggered entry to school as a precautionary measure.

To pass Bihar board exams, students need to score 33 percent marks in each subject as well as maintain the same overall. In the year 2020,a total of 12,04,834 students appeared for the board exams.