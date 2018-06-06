BSEB 12th Result announced: All eyes on CM Nitish Kumar's dream project Simultala school in Jamui

As the Class 12 results of the Bihar Board Intermediate Examination has been announced, at 4.30 pm on Wednesday, all eyes are on Chief Minister's Nitish Kumar's dream project Simultala residential school in Jamui district. The results have been published on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

In 2017, just after students of the school appeared for the intermediate exam for the first time, the school was proud to declare that many of its students were in the top 10. Khushboo from the school had topped in the state exams from the science stream.

Earlier, the board was scheduled to announce the Bihar Board result for Class 12th on 7 June but as the Delhi University admission begins from 7 June, the results will be released a day before.

The BSEB conducted the examination for the academic year 2017-18 from 6 February and concluded on 16 February. Practical examinations were held from 11 January to 25 January, 2018.

If the students are unable to access the official website of BSEB due to increased traffic on the website, they can check their results on bihar.indiaresults.com as well as examresults.net.

Here are the steps to check the Bihar Board Result 2018:

- Click on the official website biharboard.ac.in

- Click on the Bihar Intermediate Class 12 Results 2018, Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018

- Enter your roll number

- Your BSEB Class 12 Intermediate results 2018 will appear

- Click on 'Save' to download the BSEB result 2018

- Students can take a print out for further reference