BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2019: Bihar Board declares Class 12 Compartmental results today, check scores on bsebinteredu

BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2019| The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 compartment cum special examination results today (Tuesday, 28 May). The results are available on the official website of the board: bsebinteredu. Students who had appeared for the exam this year can check and download their results through the official websites of BSEB.

Bihar state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma and BSEB chairman Anand Kishore addressed a press conference to announce the Bihar Board Class 12 result 2019 for compartmental exam.

The compartmental exams were held for students who couldn’t clear the state’s intermediate exam in their first attempt.

The overall pass percentage on Bihar Class 12 compartmental students stood at 82.42 percent as 16,246 candidates failed.

The stream-wise overall pass percentages of Arts, Commerce, and Science students are 82.26 percent, 77.25 percent, and 82.72 percent respectively.

Steps to check and download your BSEB compartmental result 2019 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB: bsebinteredu.

Step 2: Click on the direct link for ‘Intermediate Special cum Compartmental Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter details like your hall ticket/exam registration number.

Step 4: Hit 'Submit'.

Step 5: BSEB Class 12 compartmental result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result PDF and take a print out of it for future use.

