BSE Class 10 exams have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore, students will be assessed based on their performance in Class 9 and 10 combined. The board has selected 2,766 mentor schools and has attached nearby schools to them. The results will be declared by 30 June.

As per the notification, BSE Odisha has said that the board will take into consideration the marks scored in each subject in Class 9 half-yearly and final exams along with the marks scored in second, third, and fourth practice exams.

Forty percent weightage will be given to the highest marks scored in Class 9 in each subject. However, in case a student has not appeared in any of the practice tests of the Class 10 exam then 100 percent weightage will be given to the Class 9 tests.

The highest marks scored in two subjects of the Class 10 practice exams will be given 30 percent weightage each.

If a student has appeared in only one of the practice tests then 70 percent weightage will be given to the marks of Class 9.

Based on the marks shared by the schools, a school-wise merit list will be prepared and uploaded.

As reported by Times Now, Class 10 students have been divided into categories so that their performance can be assessed more precisely.